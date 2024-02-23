Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.49

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.49 and last traded at $111.06, with a volume of 2616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.44.
Cochlear Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70.
About Cochlear
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
