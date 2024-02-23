Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $644,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.