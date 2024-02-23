Colleen Jay Purchases 1,730 Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Free Report) insider Colleen Jay bought 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.56 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,003.99 ($13,074.50).
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Treasury Wine Estates
