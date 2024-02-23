Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,486 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $42.23. 3,837,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,683,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

