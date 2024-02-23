Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Julie Galbo Acquires 93 Shares

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Julie Galbo bought 93 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$115.85 ($75.72) per share, with a total value of A$10,773.96 ($7,041.80).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is currently 74.65%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

