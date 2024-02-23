Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Julie Galbo Acquires 93 Shares

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Julie Galbo bought 93 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$115.85 ($75.72) per share, with a total value of A$10,773.96 ($7,041.80).
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is currently 74.65%.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to invest in airline stocks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Dropbox’s stock is a falling knife worth catching
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.