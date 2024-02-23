Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.650–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion-$12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.7 billion.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 1,412,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

