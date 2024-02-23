Comparing Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and U.S. Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

U.S. Energy has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.03%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and U.S. Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $36.11 million 0.31 -$53.14 million ($4.92) -0.27 U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.58 -$960,000.00 ($0.57) -1.77

U.S. Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolve Transition Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -249.82% N/A -27.82% U.S. Energy -40.61% -19.41% -12.65%

Risk and Volatility

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. It also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

