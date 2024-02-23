Comparing Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) & Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kosmos Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $9.53, suggesting a potential upside of 60.78%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $2.30 billion 1.19 $226.55 million $0.16 37.06 Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 4.41% 38.42% 7.18% Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Volatility and Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

