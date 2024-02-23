Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,106 ($26.52) to GBX 2,400 ($30.22) in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,371 ($29.85).

CPG opened at GBX 2,203 ($27.74) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,080.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,937.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,862 ($23.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.33).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 28.10 ($0.35) dividend. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,733.33%.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.81), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($14,945.23). In other Compass Group news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.37), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($35,672.25). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.81), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($14,945.23). Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

