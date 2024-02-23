Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 49,330 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,330 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Li Auto worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Li Auto stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $34.96. 3,271,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,170. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

