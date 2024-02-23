Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 832,648 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 134.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,648 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Toast worth $27,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at $20,112,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,112,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 3,818,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,956,814. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

