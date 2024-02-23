Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 133.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,948 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $5.27 on Friday, reaching $395.74. The stock had a trading volume of 975,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $396.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

