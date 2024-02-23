Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,879 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Allstate worth $38,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.24. 247,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,823. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -287.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

