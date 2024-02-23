Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 10,930 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Celsius worth $28,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $63.35. 1,094,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,801. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.04 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

