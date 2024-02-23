Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $23.09 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,009 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $23,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

EDU traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.75. 732,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

