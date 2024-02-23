Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $31.13 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $31,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $180,823,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $1,199.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,061.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $951.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,443 shares of company stock worth $106,734,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

