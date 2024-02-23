Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $41.16 Million Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $41,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

BB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,512. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

