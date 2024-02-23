Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $44.26 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,452 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Pure Storage worth $44,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 741,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,746. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 214.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

