Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 113,756 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,756 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $35,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCA traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 214,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $318.30.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

