Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 431,544 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 431,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.35. 547,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

