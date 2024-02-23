Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,590 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Dropbox worth $24,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 102.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dropbox by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after buying an additional 1,267,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $32,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.86. 1,711,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,658. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

