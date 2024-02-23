Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 129,367 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,367 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $22,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after acquiring an additional 583,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000,000 after acquiring an additional 304,240 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.4 %

NCLH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 4,325,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,561,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

