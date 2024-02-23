Contrasting FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG) & Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG – Get Free Report) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get FutureWorld alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FutureWorld and Onconova Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,527.94%.

FutureWorld has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FutureWorld and Onconova Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Onconova Therapeutics $230,000.00 61.69 -$18.96 million ($0.97) -0.70

FutureWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onconova Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares FutureWorld and Onconova Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A Onconova Therapeutics -8,930.97% -95.43% -61.19%

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics beats FutureWorld on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureWorld

(Get Free Report)

FutureWorld Corp., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp/cannabis products, services, and technologies worldwide. The company provides smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation, and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal marijuana. It offers personal and professional tetrahydrocannabinoil and Cannabidiol test kits; pharmaceutical grade CBD oil solutions; URVape vaporizer pens, which are oil vaporizers for the e-cigarette, cannabis, and herbal vaping industry; CaNNaLyTiX, a dashboard controller system that allows various computer systems to be integrated throughout a cultivator's infrastructures; CaNNaTRAK, the barcode and RFID tracking systems for keeping seed to sale tracking of hemp/cannabis; and SPIDer (secure perimeter intrusion detection network), a system to meet the needs of theft and malicious attacks. The company also provides SmartSense, which offers wireless security and smart sensor mesh network for precision agriculture, irrigation systems, and greenhouses for the hemp industry; SmartNergy that offers tools to analyze various aspects of a cultivator's energy usage; and CaNNaBoX machine, which operates with the swipe of a card to verify identity, age, and prescription information of a medical marijuana patient before releasing measured packages of marijuana. Its target customers include consumers via Internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, affiliate sales, and master distributors. The company was formerly known as FutureWorld Energy, Inc. and changed its name to FutureWorld Corp. in June 2014. FutureWorld Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Onconova Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer. The company also conducting a Phase II investigator-initiated study with rigosertib monotherapy in patients with advanced/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma associated with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. It has a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development, registration, and commercialization of narazaciclib in China. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for FutureWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.