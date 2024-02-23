Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Purchases A$1,398,250.00 in Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Pherous purchased 87,500 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$15.98 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,398,250.00 ($913,888.89).
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.
About Corporate Travel Management
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corporate Travel Management
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to invest in airline stocks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Dropbox’s stock is a falling knife worth catching
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.