Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Purchases A$1,398,250.00 in Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Pherous purchased 87,500 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$15.98 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,398,250.00 ($913,888.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

