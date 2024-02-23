Cosmos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $142.90 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.82 billion and $142.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.86 or 0.00019261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,529,155 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.