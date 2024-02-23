CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.8 %

CSGP traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.74. 85,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,515. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

