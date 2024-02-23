Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

In related news, insider Hugh Humphrey 703,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. 13.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

