Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $26,319.70 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $26,319.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

