Covestor Ltd Acquires 254 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 35.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.60. The stock had a trading volume of 158,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,003. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $274.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

