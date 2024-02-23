Covestor Ltd Acquires 370 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 70,186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 47.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 381,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 121,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,875. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

