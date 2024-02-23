Covestor Ltd Acquires 885 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,271,000 after purchasing an additional 212,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVB Financial by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 2,353,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.48. 148,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVBF. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.