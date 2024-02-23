Covestor Ltd Boosts Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Axonics were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Axonics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Axonics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 309,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,827. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -272.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $69.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

View Our Latest Report on Axonics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.