Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Axonics were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 359.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Axonics by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 309,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,827. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -272.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $69.68.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Articles

