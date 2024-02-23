Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $331,955,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,940. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

