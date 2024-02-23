Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $6,134,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 367.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $525,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,967,849.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,262.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $525,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,967,849.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,212 in the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.44. 8,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

