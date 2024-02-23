Covestor Ltd Buys 1,082 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.0 %

CARR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

