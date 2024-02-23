Covestor Ltd Buys 1,517 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 12.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Textron by 7.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,656,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 181.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 44.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 156,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Textron Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TXT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.