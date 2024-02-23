Covestor Ltd Buys 4,055 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in UGI by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.24. 255,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

