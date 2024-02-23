Covestor Ltd Buys 44 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,726. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

