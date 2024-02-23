Covestor Ltd Buys 45 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CACI International were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $370.17. 13,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,346. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $275.79 and a fifty-two week high of $370.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.33.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

