Covestor Ltd Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,074,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 627,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,419. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

