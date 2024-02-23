Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 127.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.77. 33,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.50. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $407.85. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.