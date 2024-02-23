Covestor Ltd Grows Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 347,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT remained flat at $24.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 87,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.94%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,822,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,477. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

