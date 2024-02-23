Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.11. The company had a trading volume of 77,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,839. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average is $173.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

