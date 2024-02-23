Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 64,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,984. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $124.71.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

