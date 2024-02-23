Covestor Ltd Has $151,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SSD traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.25. 21,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,975. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average is $165.38. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

