Covestor Ltd Has $172,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,030,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $880.77. The company had a trading volume of 109,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,425. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $755.69 and a 200-day moving average of $633.62. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

