Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in WestRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE WRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 327,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,121. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

