Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,238 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 7,995.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Exelixis by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 831,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

