Covestor Ltd Purchases 598 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after buying an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after buying an additional 43,376 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,911,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 136,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,162. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $117.89.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

